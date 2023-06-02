Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, June 2
Gurmeet Singh, convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh was granted bail by a Chandigarh court on Friday.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each.
Advocates Jaspal Singh Manjpur and Dilsher Singh Jandiala filed the bail application of the convict in view of the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in January to release all those convicts on regular bail who had completed their life sentences but the decision with regard to their permanent release is pending before competent authorities.
Earlier, Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, another convict, was released from Chandigarh's Burail jail on bail in May.
Gurmeet has been behind bars for over 27 years.
Currently lodged in Chandigarh’s Burail jail, Gurmeet sought release on the grounds that he had already completed 27 years in jail. He contended that he should not be discriminated against as various other life imprisonment convicts had been released on completion of 14 years of sentence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea
Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...
Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh
High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...
Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case
Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the...