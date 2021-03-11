Chandigarh: Court rejects bail plea of accused in extortion case

Chandigarh, June 2
The Special Judge, CBI Court, UT, Jagjit Singh, has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Rajesh Kumar Rohilla, filed in an alleged extortion case registered by the CBI against the agency’s four sub-inspectors.
The CBI arrested accused CBI Sub-Inspectors Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat on the complaint of Abhishek Dogra, partner of M/s Ocean Global IT Park, after registering an FIR on May 11, 2022. Dogra alleged that the accused visited his office and threatened him that there was a complaint from Interpol about his links with terrorists and his firm was involved in anti-national activities. The accused came to his cabin and demanded Rs 1 crore for letting him off. Later, they asked him to arrange Rs 25 lakh.
PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI, while opposing the anticipatory bail of Rohilla argued that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint wherein, complainant stated that six persons came to his office, out of which four were arrested. The complainant was not aware about the names of the persons, and therefore, could not have specifically named the present accused. During investigation the role of accused had come to notice, said Dogra. The accused was given a notice to appear before the CBI, but he failed to come, Dogra added.
Counsel of the accused argued that he apprehended his arrest in the case. All the offences, except under Section 365, IPC, were bailable, the counsel added. After hearing arguments the court dismissed the application.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala