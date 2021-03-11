Chandigarh: Court rejects bail plea of accused in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Special Judge, CBI Court, UT, Jagjit Singh, has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Rajesh Kumar Rohilla, filed in an alleged extortion case registered by the CBI against the agency’s four sub-inspectors.

The CBI arrested accused CBI Sub-Inspectors Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat on the complaint of Abhishek Dogra, partner of M/s Ocean Global IT Park, after registering an FIR on May 11, 2022. Dogra alleged that the accused visited his office and threatened him that there was a complaint from Interpol about his links with terrorists and his firm was involved in anti-national activities. The accused came to his cabin and demanded Rs 1 crore for letting him off. Later, they asked him to arrange Rs 25 lakh.

PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI, while opposing the anticipatory bail of Rohilla argued that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint wherein, complainant stated that six persons came to his office, out of which four were arrested. The complainant was not aware about the names of the persons, and therefore, could not have specifically named the present accused. During investigation the role of accused had come to notice, said Dogra. The accused was given a notice to appear before the CBI, but he failed to come, Dogra added.

Counsel of the accused argued that he apprehended his arrest in the case. All the offences, except under Section 365, IPC, were bailable, the counsel added. After hearing arguments the court dismissed the application.