Chandigarh Covid positivity rate declines, admn lifts restrictions; from Feb 1, schools to open for classes 10, 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation in the city with all the senior officials.

He expressed his satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated the health officials for being pro-active in handling the ongoing situation. He also congratulated the Administration for administering 100 per cent second doze of vaccination to adult population of Chandigarh.

With this the administration has decided to lifts restrictions

1. All Gyms and Health Centres shall be allowed to operate till 10 pm at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present and the users being fully vaccinated.

2. All markets, including Apni Mandis, will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm.

3. All the activities, including boating at Sukhna Lake will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 pm. However, the shops in the premises of Sukhna Lake will be open subject to compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.

4 With effect from 1.2.2022, the schools will start functioning physically from 10th to 12th classes. All universities and colleges shall also be allowed to open normally.

All public libraries shall be allowed to open at 50 per cent of their capacity. All the students of age group of more than 15 years should have been vaccinated at least for 1st dose while attending offline classes. All officials, students, etc, of age group of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated. However, the detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration, separately.

5. Coaching institutions shall be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received single dose of vaccination and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.

Purohit also directed the Police officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid protocols at public places. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

Updating the current Covid scenario, the officers of the tricity informed that Mohali has 7,774 active cases, Panchkula has 1,739 active cases while UT, Chandigarh has 6,149 active cases.