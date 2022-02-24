Chandigarh Cricket Academy log victory

Chandigarh, February 23
Chandigarh Cricket Academy defeated YJR Cricket Academy by eight wickets to enter the semi-finals of the 3rd North Zone Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, YJR Cricket Academy lads posted 118 runs in 32.5 overs. Prashant Ahlawat (31) and Jashanjot Singh (16) were the two main scorers for the side. Nehal Pajni, Yashjeet Balhara and Luvpreet Saini claimed two wickets each, while Paras, Shubham Sheokon, Harish Kumar and Prince Upadhyay took one wicket each.
In reply, Chandigarh Cricket Academy achieved the target in just 16.2 overs with the help of Aman (46), Nehal Pajni (33) and Monarch Goyal (31). —
