Chandigarh Cricket Association meet kicks off today

Chandigarh, June 24
The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh will conduct the Inter-Zone Cricket Tournament from tomorrow. The matches of men’s seniors, women’s seniors and women’s U-19 will be held in Chandigarh and Mohali.
A total of six teams will compete in the one-day format. Once again, Manan Vohra will lead Terrace Zone, while Karan Kaila will lead the Rose Zone. Jagjit Singh Sandhu will captain the Rock Zone.
On the opening day, two matches will be played against Rock Zone and Rose Zone and Plaza Zone and Terrace Zone. A total of 15 matches will be played in this category. Meanwhile, matches of the women’s senior category will be held at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 on T20 basis. A total of four teams in this pool will compete in six league matches and one final. The U-19 event will be held at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45 on T20 basis.
