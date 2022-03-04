India-Sri Lanka Test match

Chandigarh: Cricket fever grips residents

All tickets sold out in only one day for the five-day tie, beginning in Mohali today

Long queues of fans outside a ticket counter at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 3

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) didn’t expect such madness for a Test match!

All tickets of the Test match between India-Sri Lanka were sold out in only one day. On Tuesday evening, the BCCI had allowed 50 per cent spectators and in no time, the tickets were sold hand-in-hand. A total of 13,200 tickets had been sold.

Fans today turned up in large numbers to collect their tickets, which they booked online, and remained at the ticket counters till late evening.

Despite a delay in printing tickets, fans waited patiently. However, social distancing norms were again flouted at the ticket counters.

A student all smiles after getting a ticket.

“It was a hectic task, but we completed it smoothly. All tickets have been sold and we can expect a full house as per the directives of the BCCI. Within hours of getting BCCI’s approval, we were on the job and also got the printing done,” said RP Singla, Treasurer, PCA.

“I came here to collect my ticket. However, I never expected such huge rush here. Nevertheless, it’s worth waiting,” said Anoop, a fan.

The match is also important as it will be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match and Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy debut match.

“I bought the ticket just to witness Kohli’s 100th Test match. Test matches are not that attractive, but Kohli’s milestone will make it a day to remember for the rest of my life,” said Nisha Aggarwal, who came all the way from Ambala.

People purchase T-shirts bearing names of players in Mohali on Thursday.

As per the BCCI’s approval, only 50 per cent spectators have been allowed to watch the match. However, the number is likely to go up during the first two days of play. The IS Bindra PCA Stadium has the capacity to house over 26,000 spectators.

Will it be the last international tie here?

As the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, is on the verge of completion and has already hosted domestic matches, experts believe that this Test match is likely to be the last international match here. “It will take another 4 to 5 months to shift our operations there (Mullanpur). In the meantime, the BCCI may give us any match, if needed,” said RP Singla, Treasurer, PCA. However, chances are grim as the South African tour to India has already been scheduled and Mohali is not among the venues. The 40,000-capacity stadium at Mullanpur has already hosted a couple of preparatory camps and a number of domestic matches. “There’s a huge possibility that this will be the last match here. If yes, people will surely turn up in large numbers to keep it close to their memories,” said a highly placed source.

Sri Lankan fan travels all the way to Mohali

Sudhir Kumar Gautam from Bihar, Ram Babu from Mohali and Pubudu Kalum from Sri Lanka cheer the teams in Mohali.

Besides famous Indian fans Sudhir Kumar Gautam and Ram Babu, the PCA stadium will host another important fan — Pubudu Kalum, who came all the way from Sri Lanka here to support his team. “I came here all the way to support my team. I usually go wherever Sri Lanka plays,” said Kalum. Known as Sri Lanka’s cheerleader, Kalum was also disheartened with his team’s performance. “Yes, it is a matter of concern. Like the Indian side, we have to bring in a lot of hard work to rebuild our team. In recent years, the team has done an exceptional work and I am confident that they will be world leaders in coming years,” said Kalum.

Rohit Sharma delighted

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with the 50 per cent crowd allowed for the first Test match. “Crowd coming in is a big and great thing. All of us like seeing the crowd. It is good thing for us that the crowd is coming in. It is important that there needs to be some noise in the ground. It makes for a nice atmosphere in the stadium,” said Sharma. Few Indian and Sri Lankan players attended an optional training session on Thursday.

Kohli’s kin to join him on historic day

Virat Kohli’s family will be besides him for celebrating his 100th Test for India. It will remain an emotional moment for Kohli and as well for the fans. Besides his family, Kohli’s friends, relatives and fellow players are also likely to join him to mark the day. Sources confirmed that BCCI officials may also turn up here to witness the day.

Virat Kohli

Timeline for Kohli’s celebrations

9:17 am All Team India cricketers to assemble in a semi-circle in front of the sight screen

9:17 am Virat Kohli’s family members to walk down on the field of play from the Family Bubble seating area

9:18 am Head coach Rahul Dravid to present Virat Kohli with his Team India 100th Baggy Blue to celebrate his 100th Test match appearance in Team India Whites

9:20 am Dravid to speak to Kohli on the occasion

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

