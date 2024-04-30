Chandigarh: Cyclist killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A cyclist has been killed in an accident with an auto-rickshaw. Aman Kumar Garg, a resident of Nayagaon, reported that his father was hit by an auto-rickshaw at the milk colony, Dhanas. He was injured in the accident and rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the auto driver, identified as Nand Kishore, at the Sarangpur police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Savir wins squash meet

Chandigarh: Savir Sood, a student of Class 10 at Delhi Public School, Sector 40, won Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam at New Delhi. Sood claimed the boys’ U-15 title by defeating Raghav Vashishtha 11-3 11-9 1-11 11-9. Earlier, he defeated Joel Dhinakaran 11-2 10-12 11-6 11-2 and Harshal Rana 11- 11-6 11-7. He jumped to the No 2 rankings in the Indian U-15 age group. Earlier, he represented the nation at the Asian Junior Individual Championship in Thailand. TNS

TT veteran wins medals

Chandigarh: Veteran table tennis player Jawahar Bhandari won medals at the recently concluded Veteran National Championships at Hyderabad. He won all his 10 matches in the team event to help Chandigarh claiming the top position. He earlier represented Delhi and Himachal Pradesh in the national circuit. TNS

Deepak named deputy director

Chandigarh: Former Panjab University rowing coach Deepak Kumar has been appointed Deputy Director (Sports) at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Kumar served Panjab University for eight years before joining the new assignment. Under his coaching, the university had won many medals in rowing.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh