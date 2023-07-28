Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh, July 28
The Chandigarh administration has declared a public holiday on July 29, 2023 (Saturday) on account of Muharram instead of restricted holiday already declared.
The holiday will be observed in all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions including industrial establishments under the Chandigarh Administration.
