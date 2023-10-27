Chandigarh defeat Meghalaya by 104 runs in T20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

A fine 52-run innings by Parushi Prabhakar helped Chandigarh girls to record a massive 104-run win over Meghalaya in the Women’s Seniors T20 league match. This is Chandigarh’s second win in five matches being played in Vadodara.

Batting first, Chandigarh eves scored 147/3 in 20 overs with the help of Parushi, followed by Monika Pandey (35) and Aradhana Bisht (35). In reply, Chandigarh restricted Meghalaya to 43/9. L Tamang (15) was the top scorer. Kumari Shibi (3/11) took three wickets while Parul Saini (2/6) clinched two. Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu on October 28.

#Cricket #Meghalaya