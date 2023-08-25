Chandigarh: Demands not met, powermen threaten to intensify agitation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

On the call of UT Powerman Union, Chandigarh, workers today staged a protest in front of the electricity office, Sector 17, in support of their demands.

Union general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi demanded that the posts of promotion and direct recruitment lying vacant for the past 2-3 years in the Electricity Department should be filled immediately and action should be taken against officers failing to do so within the stipulated time.

The remaining employees should be given revised salary on the pattern of the PSPCL and anomalies in the salary of some employees be rectified. The DC rate as per grade pay of lineman, assistant lineman and clerk should be revised immediately. The payment of pension, gratuity and GPF to retired employees be released soon, they said.

Cases filed against hundreds of electricity workers should be cancelled and show-cause notices be withdrawn. To run e-office and online system, computers, laptops and other facilities should be made available in the offices so that public work can be done smoothly.

The recruitment of retired employees against promotion and direct recruitment posts should be stopped and retrenched drivers and other employees should be reinstated.

Union president Dhyan Singh warned the administration if the demands were not met, they would boycott work on September 14.

Key issues