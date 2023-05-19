 Chandigarh: Dhanas mishap victim succumbs : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Dhanas mishap victim succumbs

Chandigarh: Dhanas mishap victim succumbs


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A day after a speeding luxury car killed a woman and left six others injured on the Dhanas-Mullanpur road, one of the victims succumbed to injuries on Thursday. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Mustaf Ali, a resident of Dhanas. Mustaf was standing on the roadside when the recklessly driven car hit him. The remaining five were out of danger. “Raids are on to nab the driver,” said a cop. TNS

Mohali gets Fire station in Sec 78

Mohali: Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the Fire Service Training Institute, Directorate of Fire Service (Field) and Fire Station at Sector 78 here on Thursday. He also laid the foundation stone of a building of the Fire Service Training Institute and Directorate of Fire Services at the same place. It will be built at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. TNS

Dept to check water wastage

Mohali: The Water Supply Department had announced to conduct random checking of water wastage in Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 3A, 3B1, 3B2, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Sectors 48-C, 70 and 71, Mataur, Madanpur and Shahi Majra villages and the Industrial Area, Phases 1 to 5, in the coming days. Overflowing rooftop water tanks, leakage and tampered meters would invite a penalty. TNS

Man arrested with heroin

Panchkula: The crime branch of the Panchkula police arrested a drug peddler with 21.85 gm of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Rajat Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra. The police said they had information that the suspect visited the Mansa Devi Complex area and sold drugs. Acting on the information, the police nabbed the suspect at Sector 4 while possessing heroin. A case was registered against him at the MDC police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Two booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked by the police for cheating. A resident of Panchkula has reported that Paramjeet Singh and a woman, who have their office in Sector 17, duped her of Rs 5.88 lakh on the pretext of providing her visa and PR to settle abroad. The Sector 17 police have registered a case. TNS

Rider held for fake No. on bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Nayagaon for riding a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. The suspect, identified as Bharat (24), was arrested at Sector 22. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Nurses Week observed

Chandigarh: The Department of Nursing, GMCH-32, celebrated International Nurses Week from May 12 to 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing profession. Various activities, including a quiz, educational sessions, Art of Living event, workshop on “Nurturing Neonatal Nursing”, were held over the week.

