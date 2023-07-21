Chandigarh: Digital population clock unveiled

The Population Research Centre (PRC) installed a population clock at T-Point near the University School of Open Learning. It will display dual population statistics - one for the country and another for the city. The clock was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, was the guest of honour.
2 firms booked for cheating
Chandigarh: Two immigration consultants have been booked for cheating. The police said Rajinder Singh, a resident of Nayagaon, had reported that he was duped of Rs 8 lakh by the immigration consultancy firm, Settlement Visa House, Sector 17, on the pretext of providing visa and work permit of the UK to his nephew. In another case, Quick Visa Immigration, Sector 22, was booked on a complaint filed by Mohit Kumar of Ambala, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 4.90 lakh on the pretext of providing visa of Singapore. Both cases have been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Cleanliness drive at Student Centre
The National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the Dean, Student Welfare, organised a cleanliness drive at Student Centre. Nearly 100 students, faculty members, DSE office staff and horticulture workers volunteered enthusiastically in the initiative.
