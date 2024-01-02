Chandigarh: Dine in at Lake Sports Complex eatery soon

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 1

After six months of closure, the restaurant at Lake Sports Complex is all set to open soon.

Last June, the Chandigarh Sports Council (CSC) had terminated the contract with a company over non-payment of rent. The next month, the council invited tenders for running, maintaining and providing food and beverages the restaurant at the complex.

After six months, a company, which is already providing catering service at Chandigarh Golf Range and Defence Services Officer's Institute (DSOI), has signed a three-year contract to run the restaurant at Lake Sports Complex. The company is yet to get the possession of the restaurant as it is currently undergoing a minor revamp.

“It was an open bid and the tender has been allotted for Rs 3.51 lakh (approximately) per month. We have submitted the contract papers with the legal team for vetting. After getting its approval, the restaurant arena will be handed over to the company,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Secretary CSC, and Director Sports.

He added, “The restaurant is likely to partially open in few days and will become fully operational later.”

The facility caters to nearly 1,200 members/users and their guests.

“Mainly flooring and kitchen needed some repair. We are going for a soft opening soon followed by a fully operational kitchen in the coming months,” said Hardeep Randhawa, Gourmet Club, the company allotted the contract.

Drop in monthly rent

While the tender has been allotted for Rs 3.51 lakh (approximately), the earlier contract had gone for Rs 5.11 lakh per month. In February 2021, the administration had received a record bid to run the restaurant, after the previous contractor quit the business owing to the Covid pandemic in 2020. The contractor made a bid of Rs 5.11 lakh per month against the reserve amount of Rs 3.51 lakh for running the restaurant. However, owing to non-payment of rent, the contract was terminated on June 23 last year.

Streamlining membership

The CSC is also studying the possibilities of streamlining the membership at Lake Sports Complex. One of the most premiere complexes under the CSC and the Sports Department, the arena houses many facilities, including hard and grass tennis courts, squash courts, a gym, water sports centre, open-air fitness place, a swimming pool and a restaurant.