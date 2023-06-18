 Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out : The Tribune India

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Seeks minimum requirements for design, construction of commercial buildings

Hotels at the Industrial Area, Phase II, on the Dakshin Marg in Chandigarh. Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 17

With the aim of conserving energy, the UT Administration has unveiled the draft Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Code, 2023, and Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Rule, 2023, and invited suggestions, if any, within 30 days.

Formulated as per the composite climate of the city, the code will set minimum requirements for an energy-efficient design and construction of buildings.

It will apply to every building, which is used or intended to be used for commercial purposes, having a connected load of 50 kilowatt (kW) or above, or a contract demand of 60 kilo volt ampere (KVA) or above. Besides, it will also apply to structures with the plot area equal to or more than 1,000 sq m or the built-up area equal to or more than 2,000 sq m (excluding non-conditioned spaces in basement).

As per the functional requirement of the design, construction and use, the commercial buildings have been divided into eight categories —hospitality, healthcare, assembly, business, educational, shopping complex and mixed-use.

The provisions of this code will apply to the mechanical systems and equipment, including those relating to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, water heating, interior and exterior lighting and renewable energy.

The owner will have to follow the “best practices” or measures that allow for optimisation of efficiencies in the identified components and systems to enhance the energy efficiency of a building or reduce the cost of construction with regard to safety and stability of the structure.

To comply with the code, buildings shall have an Energy Performance Index Ratio (EPI ratio).

All roofs that are not covered by solar photovoltaic, solar hot water plant or any other renewable energy system shall be either cool roofs or vegetated ones.

All heating, ventilation, air-conditioning equipment and systems, and their controls shall comply with the mandatory provisions and the prescriptive criteria for the respective building energy efficiency level.

Ventilation

All habitable spaces shall be ventilated with outdoor air in accordance with the requirements and guidelines specified in the National Building Code 2016. Unitary air-conditioners shall meet or exceed the efficiency requirements. Window and split air-conditioners shall be certified under the star labelling programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Temperature controls

Mechanical cooling and heating equipment in all buildings shall be installed with controls to manage the temperature inside the conditioned zones. Each floor or a building block shall be installed with at least one control to manage the temperature.

Swimming pool cover

All heated pools shall be provided with a vapour-retardant cover on or at the water surface. Pools heated to more than 32°C shall have a cover with a minimum insulation value of R-4.1.

Where does it apply

Where does it apply

Time clock

Mechanical cooling and heating systems in universities and training institutions of all sizes and all shopping complexes with a built-up area greater than 20,000 sq m shall be controlled by time clocks that can start and stop the system under different schedules for at least three different day types per week and are capable of retaining programming and time setting during loss of power for a period of at least 10 hours.

Energy Recovery

All hospitality and healthcare establishments, with systems of capacity greater than 2,100 litres per second and minimum outdoor air supply of 70%, shall have air-to-air heat recovery equipment with minimum 50% recovery effectiveness.

Renewable Energy Systems on rooftop

All major commercial buildings shall have provisions for installation of renewable energy systems in the future on the rooftops or at the site.

