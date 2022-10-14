Chandigarh: e-auction of CH01CM fancy Nos. from Oct 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold e-auction of special registration numbers of new series ‘CH01CM’, along with re-auction of leftover fancy numbers of the previous one, from October 27 to 29.

The registration for the e-auction of numbers of the CH01CM series, along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series CH01CL, suffixes CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW, AV, AT, AS, AR and AG will start from October 17 at 10 am and continue till October 26 up to 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will start from October 27 at 10 am and continue till October 29 at 5 pm.

Only those owners who have purchased vehicles against the Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Vehicle owners can register themselves on national transport website: https:// vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is available on the Chandigarh Administration, Transport Department website www.chdtransport.gov.in.

Details of registration fee for participating in the e-auction, list of the reserve price for each special number, details of leftover registration numbers of the previous series and terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the Transport Department website www.chdtransport.gov.in.