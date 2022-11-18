Chandigarh: Ease of Living Index survey on

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Residents can rate Chandigarh in the Citizen Perception Survey for Ease of Living Index-2022 assessment till December 23. The survey started on November 9. The MC has launched a citizen outreach urging them to give their feedback on the services being provided for assessment by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Chandigarh fell from fifth rank in 2018 to 29th in 2020. The ranking of 111 cities was released by the ministry in March 2021. TNS

Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons found in possession of heroin. The District Crime Cell nabbed 26-year-old Manjeet Singh, a resident of Pipli Wala Town, Mani Majra, with 31 gm of heroin near a petrol pump at Mani Majra. The other suspect, Sunny Balan (32), a resident of Sector 28, was arrested at Sector 39 with 7 gm of heroin. Cases have been registered against them. TNS

Purse snatched from woman

Chandigarh: A scooter-borne miscreant snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 15. The complainant reported that the suspect snatched her purse containing mobile phone, documents, a gold ring, two debit cards and Rs 3,000. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The police have begun an investigation into it. TNS

Youths held with knives

Chandigarh: Two youths have been arrested under the Arms Act. One of the suspect, Hemant Kumar, alias Kamal (20), of Mauli jagran was arrested with a knife near Raipur Khurd, while the other, identified as Yash (21) of Dadu Majra Colony, Sector 38 (West), was caught carrying a knife near Sector 38. Cases have been registered against them. TNS

On-the-spot painting contest

Chandigarh: As many as 2,000 students from 111 government and non-government schools in the tricity took part in an on-the-spot painting competition organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) at Kalagram here on Thursday. Entries for the on-the-spot-painting competition were invited from students of LKG to class XII. They were given a range of topics to paint on, including ‘play with colours’, draw and paint any bird, fruit, animal, scenery, autumn scene, any festival, composition of any folk dance of India, and colours of music, et al. TNS

DAV, MCM claim badminton titles

Chandigarh: DAV College, Sector 10, won the Panjab University Inter-College Badminton Championship for Men. GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed second position and Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged the third position. In the women’s event, MCM DAV College form Women, Sector 36, claimed the top position. Panjab University Campus team claimed second position and GGDSD College, Sector 32, secured the third position.