Chandigarh eases Covid curbs as positivity rate dips

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

With a decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate in the city, the UT Administration has decided to lift several restrictions, including re-opening of gyms and extending the timings for opening of markets and apni mandis from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, schools for classes X to XII will start functioning from February 1.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positive cases during a review meeting on the pandemic here today, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit decided to lift various restrictions in the city with an appeal to follow the Covid protocol at public places.

Gyms, apni mandis to open till 10 pm All gyms and health centres to operate till 10 pm at 50% capacity

All activities will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm

All markets and apni mandis to remain open till 10 pm

Boating to be allowed at Sukhna Lake

All universities and colleges to open normally. All public libraries to open at 50 per cent capacity

Schools to start functioning physically for classes X to XII from February 1

All students aged over 15 should have been vaccinated at least with the first dose of the vaccine while attending offline classes

Coaching institutions to open at 50 per cent of their capacity

The Administration has decided to allow all gyms and health centres to operate till 10 pm at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present and users being fully vaccinated.

Further, all markets, including Palika Bazar and Sadar Bazar in Sector 19, Patel Market in Sector 15, Shatri Market and the mobile market in Sector 22, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and all apni mandis have been allowed to remain open till 10 pm.

In another decision, all activities will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm. Boating will also be allowed at Sukhna Lake, However, shops on the lake premises will be allowed to open subject to compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.

In another major decision, schools will start functioning physically for classes X to XII from February 1. Similarly, all universities and colleges will also be allowed to open normally. All public libraries will be allowed to open at 50 per cent of their capacity. All students aged over 15 years should have been vaccinated at least with the first dose while attending offline classes.

All officials and students aged over 18 should be fully vaccinated.

The authorities have also allowed coaching institutions to open at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received the first dose of the vaccine and students/staff above 18 years are fully vaccinated.

Purohit directed police officials to ensure enforcement of the Covid protocol at public places. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

He appreciated health officials for being proactive in handling the ongoing situation. He also congratulated the Administration for administering 100 per cent second dose of the vaccination to the adult population of the city.

With an objective to provide healthcare services to patients at home, e-sanjeevni OPD, the national teleconsultation service of the Government of India, was introduced in the city. These services were operational under two models earlier like patients to doctors consultation that started at 29 health and wellness centres and patients to specialists wherein consultation was given by specialists of the GMCH 32 and the GMSH 16. Now, the third model has been added to this service i.e., specialists to super specialists consultation, wherein specialists from the GMCH and the GMSH can consult PGI superspecialists.

Traders welcome move

Welcoming the decision of the UT to allow all shops, including booth markets, to open till 10 pm, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh and spokesperson Diwaker Sahoonja said they were not allowing anybody inside the shops without a face mask and full vaccination. “We believe that long working hours will reduce rush in the markets and less people will assemble at a particular time,” they said.