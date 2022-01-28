Chandigarh eases Covid curbs as positivity rate dips

Classes X-XII to start from Feb 1; boating allowed at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh eases Covid curbs as positivity rate dips

People move around without a mask at the Shastri Market, Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Thursday. The market will now remain open till 10 pm from today as curbs have been eased. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

With a decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate in the city, the UT Administration has decided to lift several restrictions, including re-opening of gyms and extending the timings for opening of markets and apni mandis from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, schools for classes X to XII will start functioning from February 1.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positive cases during a review meeting on the pandemic here today, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit decided to lift various restrictions in the city with an appeal to follow the Covid protocol at public places.

Gyms, apni mandis to open till 10 pm

  • All gyms and health centres to operate till 10 pm at 50% capacity
  • All activities will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm
  • All markets and apni mandis to remain open till 10 pm
  • Boating to be allowed at Sukhna Lake
  • All universities and colleges to open normally. All public libraries to open at 50 per cent capacity
  • Schools to start functioning physically for classes X to XII from February 1
  • All students aged over 15 should have been vaccinated at least with the first dose of the vaccine while attending offline classes
  • Coaching institutions to open at 50 per cent of their capacity

The Administration has decided to allow all gyms and health centres to operate till 10 pm at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present and users being fully vaccinated.

Further, all markets, including Palika Bazar and Sadar Bazar in Sector 19, Patel Market in Sector 15, Shatri Market and the mobile market in Sector 22, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and all apni mandis have been allowed to remain open till 10 pm.

In another decision, all activities will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm. Boating will also be allowed at Sukhna Lake, However, shops on the lake premises will be allowed to open subject to compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.

In another major decision, schools will start functioning physically for classes X to XII from February 1. Similarly, all universities and colleges will also be allowed to open normally. All public libraries will be allowed to open at 50 per cent of their capacity. All students aged over 15 years should have been vaccinated at least with the first dose while attending offline classes.

All officials and students aged over 18 should be fully vaccinated.

The authorities have also allowed coaching institutions to open at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received the first dose of the vaccine and students/staff above 18 years are fully vaccinated.

Purohit directed police officials to ensure enforcement of the Covid protocol at public places. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

He appreciated health officials for being proactive in handling the ongoing situation. He also congratulated the Administration for administering 100 per cent second dose of the vaccination to the adult population of the city.

With an objective to provide healthcare services to patients at home, e-sanjeevni OPD, the national teleconsultation service of the Government of India, was introduced in the city. These services were operational under two models earlier like patients to doctors consultation that started at 29 health and wellness centres and patients to specialists wherein consultation was given by specialists of the GMCH 32 and the GMSH 16. Now, the third model has been added to this service i.e., specialists to super specialists consultation, wherein specialists from the GMCH and the GMSH can consult PGI superspecialists.

Traders welcome move

Welcoming the decision of the UT to allow all shops, including booth markets, to open till 10 pm, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh and spokesperson Diwaker Sahoonja said they were not allowing anybody inside the shops without a face mask and full vaccination. “We believe that long working hours will reduce rush in the markets and less people will assemble at a particular time,” they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies