Chandigarh Education Department advertises 58 EWS seats in private schools

Chandigarh, April 11
The UT Education Department has advertised 58 economically weaker section (EWS) vacant seats in private schools for admission.
According to the department, private unaided recognised schools of the city have already admitted some children for the 2022-23 academic session under the EWS category. However, few seats are still lying vacant for this session.
Parents of the eligible children, interested for admission of their ward in any such schools, are advised to submit the online Google form, the link for which is available on the website of the department.
Admission forms will be accepted for school nearby residence of the student. No forms will be accepted after due date, which is April 13. —
