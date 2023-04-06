Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 5

In a bid to address the issue of shortage of teachers in government schools, the UT Education Department plans to go in for mass direct recruitment under various categories. The department aims to hire as many as 462 teachers over the course of this year.

“The department aims to fill the vacant posts through direct recruitment and ensure there are enough teachers to provide quality education to students. It is after a long time that the Education Department is making direct recruitment of teachers,” says Harsunhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director of the department.

According to the plan, the recruitment process for 125 posts of JBT teacher has already begun. The department is also expecting a final approval from the Centre to revive more JBT posts, which will increase the number to around 300. Recruitment for these posts is likely to be conducted in August or September, with joining expected in September or October.

The department has further initiated the recruitment process for 70 posts of special educator (TGT & JBT). The advertisement for the same will be issued by the end of April, subject to approval from the competent authority. Recruitment for these posts is expected to be conducted in August or September, with joining expected in September or October.