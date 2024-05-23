Chandigarh Education Dept announces admission schedule for Class XI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The UT Education Department issued prospectus for admission to Class XI in local government schools. A total of 13,875 seats will have to be filled in 42 senior secondary schools.

The forms would be filled out online (www.chdeducation.gov.in), and the merit list would be made on the basis of marks obtained by the students in Class 10 (subjects: English, mathematics, social science, general science and language II).

The registration for admission would start on May 27 and go on until June 7 (11.59 pm). The provisional list would be displayed on June 12, followed by calls for objections or online grievances from June 12 to 13. The redressal of objections would be done on June 14, and the display of the allotment of school and stream would be on June 21. The verification of documents would be held from June 26 to 29, and the classes would start on July 1.

Tentative allotment of seats: 85 per cent (approximately) for UT Chandigarh government school pass-out students.

Separate admission forms: UT Chandigarh government schools pass outs and private/other boards.

