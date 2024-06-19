Chandigarh: Elderly man dies in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: An elderly person died in a hit-and-run accident near the PGI Chowk on Sunday. Devinder Chawla of Sector 70 alleged a vehicle hit his parents, who were riding a scooter, near the chowk. Both were admitted to the PGI where the doctors declared his father dead. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Shuttering plates stolen
Chandigarh: Colonel Ashish Mohan Trikha of Sector 38-D reported that six iron shuttering plates were stolen from his house on June 15. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS
Man duped of Rs 45L in fraud
Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Krishan Lal Gupta, reported that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 45.08 lakh in an online fraud allegedly through Fedex company. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
