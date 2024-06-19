Chandigarh: Elderly man dies in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An elderly person died in a hit-and-run accident near the PGI Chowk on Sunday. Devinder Chawla of Sector 70 alleged a vehicle hit his parents, who were riding a scooter, near the chowk. Both were admitted to the PGI where the doctors declared his father dead. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Shuttering plates stolen

Chandigarh: Colonel Ashish Mohan Trikha of Sector 38-D reported that six iron shuttering plates were stolen from his house on June 15. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man duped of Rs 45L in fraud

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Krishan Lal Gupta, reported that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 45.08 lakh in an online fraud allegedly through Fedex company. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh