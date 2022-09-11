Chandigarh electricity dept cautions consumers against fake messages circulating via social media, SMS

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

The UT Administration on Sunday said a fake message is being circulated on social media and via SMS mentioning to consumers that “your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 pm from electricity office”.

Also, the fake message is asking consumers to download the App and some link is also given to make the payments related to electricity, the department concerned said.

It is inform that such type of message has neither been issued by the Electricity Wing of Engineering Department, UT, Chandigarh (EWEDC) nor the said mobile number relates to Electricity Wing, and such type of messages are fake, the department said in a press release.

Some consumers have already become victims of such fraudulent practice, as reported in the media.

Hence, people are again advised not to take the cognisance of such type of message and not to download the App and click any such fake links to make the payments related electricity charges and not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements and fake message to avoid financial loss, the release added.