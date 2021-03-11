Chandigarh: Environment Day events end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the Consulate General of Canada, Chandigarh, collaborated to organise a series of week-long activities involving eco clubs of schools and colleges.

The culmination and prize distribution event of the World Environment Day celebrations were held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26. The event was graced by the Consul General of Canada, Patrick Hebert.

Rahul Tiwari, Secretary, Science, Technology & Environment, Punjab, encouraged youth to include four components in their life which could create a large impact. These were save water, plant one tree and nurture it for one year, segregate wet and dry waste at home and say no to single-use plastic items.