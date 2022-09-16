Chandigarh: Estate Office camp today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Estate Office will organise a camp at the booth markets of Sectors 9, 11, 37 and 38 on September 16 and in Sector 40, 41, 42, 43 and 46 on September 17 from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The camp is being organised to enable lessees or allottees deposit government dues on doorstep. This will help them deposit the dues without leaving their shops unattended. Two teams have been constituted to collect dues. The receipts will be issued on the spot. TNS

PEC celebrates Engineer’s Day

Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university) organised a guest lecture by Dr Inderdeep Singh, Professor of M&IED, IIT Roorkee, to commemorate Engineer’s Day. Dr Inderdeep Singh delivered an insightful talk on “Role of an Engineer in the Development of the World”. More than 100 students participated in the event. TNS

CGC-Landran conferences

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, inaugurated the 4th edition of the annual “International Conference on Innovations in Communication Computing & Sciences” and “International Conference on Contemporary Advances in Mechanical Engineering”. The event was jointly organised by the departments of electronics and communication engineering, and mechanical engineering to mark Engineer’s Day. TNS

Delegation calls on Guv

Chandigarh: A delegation of Catholic Church, Simla, Chandigarh Diocese, on Thursday called on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek his intervention on continuous activities against the Christian community in Punjab. It comprised Rt Rev Bishop Ignatius Loyola Mascarenhas, Rev Fr Ambrose D'Souza, dean of the diocese, and Rev Fr Robert Fernandez, chancellor of the diocese.

Dental camp organised

Mohali: A free dental check-up camp was organised by the department of public health dentistry, Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital (RBDCH), at Badhmajra, Kharar. A team of dental faculty and interns examined the visitors. Dr Vimal Kalia, Principal, RBDCH, said the patients were counselled. Expert doctors spoke about the importance of oral hygiene. Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, appreciated the initiative.