Chandigarh Estate Office launches grievance redress portal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

In a significant move, the Grievances Redressal Online Portal was officially launched by Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary. Tailored specifically for applicants whose requests remain unaddressed by the Estate Office, this user-friendly platform offers seamless resolution for property-related concerns.

Whether submitted online or through traditional means, applicants can utilise this portal with a commitment to resolve grievances within 30 days. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, UT, the portal streamlines the handling of property issues, ensuring transparent and efficient outcomes with just one click of a button.

Grievances submitted through this portal will be promptly forwarded to the relevant branch, with notifications sent to the applicants. This process not only enhances transparency but also allows the Estate Office to evaluate the effectiveness of grievance disposal.

Moreover, the Estate Office, based on grievances received, will proactively identify and address systemic issues causing delays in case disposal. This initiative ensures that remedial measures are implemented to prevent unnecessary hardships for the public.