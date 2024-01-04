Chandigarh eves bag bronze in fencing nationals

Chandigarh, January 3
The local women fencing (foil) team won bronze medal at the 18th Cadet National Championships in Mehsana (Gujarat).
In a nail-biting encounter against Maharashtra, Chandigarh eves found themselves trailing at one stage with a score of 40-32.
However, the team rallied back and in the closing minutes, Pranshi Arora of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, showcased exceptional prowess to turn the tide in the city team’s favour.
The local team claimed the third position with a 44-42 score. Pranshi’s remarkable performance in the crucial moments of the match played a pivotal role in securing the bronze medal.
With the medal, the local team also qualified for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu. The Fencing Association of Chandigarh congratulated the fencers for winning a medal at the national championship.
