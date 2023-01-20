Chandigarh eves face 2nd consecutive defeat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Chandigarh eves faced second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Senior Women’s One Day Trophy in Maharashtra. After facing an eight-wicket defeat against Karnataka, the local team went down by 161 runs against Tamil Nadu.

Chandigarh skipper Kashvee Gautam won the toss and opted to field. However, the decision backfired as Tamil Nadu batters posted 281/5 in the allotted 50 overs. Their innings was bolstered with a fine centurion performance by opener Arshi Choudhary, who scored 105 off 128 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Nethra L remained other notable scorer for the side as she posted 85 off 83 balls, with 15 boundaries. The duo was involved in a 129-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.

Later in the innings, S Anusha scored unbeaten 36 off 28 balls, studded with six boundaries. She was also involved in a 72-run partnership with Arshi for the 6th wicket. Nandani Sharma claimed two wickets, while P Guleria, Kashvee and Aaradhana D Bisht claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the local team was bundled out for 120 runs. The opening pair of Parushi Prabhakar (31 off 61 balls) and Monika Pandey (27 off 81 balls) raised a 55-run partnership. However, the start was of no use as other batters failed to complete the chase. MA Aghav (22) remained other notable contributor for Chandigarh. S Anusha and SB Keerthana claimed four wickets each, while KN Ramyashri and Nethra L bagged one wicket each for the bowling side.

Punjab girls log 9-wkt win

Punjab eves recorded a nine-wicket win over Puducherry in the same tournament. Chasing a target of 117 runs, Punjab batters scored 118/1 in 30 overs. Ridhima Aggarwal scored unbeaten 55 off 96 balls, studded with seven boundaries, and Neetu Singh added 53 off 61 balls, with seven boundaries, for the winning side. Parveen Khan added six runs to the winning chase. Earlier, Komalpreet Kaur, Neelam Bisht and Neetu claimed two wickets each, while Sunita Rani accounted for one wicket to restrict Puducherry at 117/9 in 50 overs.