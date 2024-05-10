Chandigarh eves face 4th defeat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Tamil Nadu eves handed over fourth consecutive defeat to Chandigarh by recording a 2-0 win at the ongoing 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy played at the AIFF National Centre for Excellence, Kolkata.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu strengthened their position to qualify for the semifinals after defeating the local team. The Chandigarh eves, who are maintaining the bottom position on the points’ table without having any points in their kitty, will be playing West Bengal in their next and last league match on May 10. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, maintained their top position in Group A.

With four matches played, Tamil Nadu now have 10 points and scored a total of 11 goals, making them the second-highest scoring team after Manipur in the championship thus far.

Meanwhile, in a swift move, just two minutes into the game, Sandhiya embarked on a long run from the centre to the right flank. Capitalising the free space, she calmly put the ball past Chandigarh’s goalkeeper Nandini. As halftime approached, Sandhiya capitalised on a free ball and skilfully moved past two defenders before confidently beating the goalkeeper from inside the box in the 44th minute.

In another game, Delhi emerged 3-2 victorious against Punjab in a closely contested encounter. A last-minute match-winner fetched them three points and took their tally to six points from four outings. Punjab team has three points from four matches. The match was a rollercoaster of twists and turns. Skipper Monisha Singha scoring the winner in the dying minutes after the teams were locked 2-2.

Palak opened the scoring for Punjab in the 19th minute, but Delhi responded just a minute later, with Deepika Pal’s strike finding the net after a pass from Raziya Khan. Delhi took the lead in the 56th minute when Jyoti converted a penalty kick. However, Punjab fought back with Nisha’s long-range effort in the 68th minute.

In a dramatic ending, Monisha Singha scored a late winner for Delhi in injury time. Despite goalkeeper Jyoti’s efforts to save it, a shot by Monisha proved too powerful, sealing the victory for Delhi.

Bengal registered their third victory in the championship, defeating the women’s football powerhouse, Railways 3-1. The host skipper Sangita Basfore unleashed a powerful shot to found the back of the net in the 3rd minute. They doubled their lead in the 8th minute with Mousumi Murmu’s clinical left-footed finish.

Railways pulled one back in the 10th minute courtesy to Anju Tamang header. Railways’ Sasmita Swain was shown a red card for a dangerous foul near the penalty area. Off the free-kick by Mausumi Murmu in the 78th minute, Sulanjana Raul flicked the ball over the goal line to ensure three points for the hosts.

