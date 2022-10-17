Chandigarh eves log 36-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

The women’s team of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, defeated Saurashtra in the Seniors Women’s T20 Tournament. The local side registered a 36-run win at Vizag. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 121/5 with the help of Monika Pandey (60).

In reply, Saurashtra was bundled out for 85 runs in the 17th over with J Jadeja (37) topping the score charts. Kashvee Gautam (3/24) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side, while Nandini Sharma (2/13) and Parul Saini (2/15) shared wickets. Chandigarh will play their next match against Bengal on October 20.

City lads face defeat

Meanwhile, Odisha registered a thrilling one-wicket win over Chandigarh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali match at Lucknow. Odisha skipper won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat. The local team scored 179/6. Bhagmender Lader (59), Rajangad Bawa (40) and Ankit Kaushik (38) remained the main scorer for the side.

In reply, Odisha posted 180 runs with the help of Rakesh Patnaik as he scored a boundary on the last ball of the match to snatch a one-wicket win. Patnaik contributed unbeaten 61 runs, while S Senapati added 47 runs. Jagjit Sandhu (4/29) took maximum wickets for the bowling side. Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against Chhattisgarh on October 18.

#Cricket