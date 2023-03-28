Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Following the Chandigarh Tribune’s report, the Municipal Corporation’s enforcement wing removed the illegal vendors sitting outside the PGI during the daytime. However, the vendors returned in the evening.

Street vendors back to business in the evening. Tribune Photo

A team of five sub-inspectors, led by Inspector DP Singh, conducted a surprise check here today. To maintain transparency, area sub-inspector was not part of the raiding team, officials said.

As many as 22 challans were issued by the team today. Items such as tables, chairs and steel boxes dumped were seized.

Around 12 vendors were challaned yesterday. The sanitation wing issued 20 challans for insanitary conditions.

Officials said only those registered under the category of essential vendors, such as tea and fruit sellers, would be allowed to operate from the area.

Business as usual

However, when a Chandigarh Tribune team visited the spot in the evening, the business was back to normal. Street vendors were again seen selling products in the area.

Chandigarh Tribune had also highlighted the unhygienic conditions prevailing right outside the main entrance to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where an illegal market of street vendors is mushrooming.

It had also highlighted that open defection, stagnant water and trash strewn around in the area caused inconvenience to patients as well as visitors.

Challans issued