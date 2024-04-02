Chandigarh Excise Dept cancels licence of bottling plant

Chandigarh, April 1
Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered cancellation of the licence of M/s Rock & Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd.
On the basis of inputs about discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished stock, a surprise inspection was conducted by excise staff under supervision of SDM (East) Nitish Singla. The team found discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished goods. A notice under the Excise Act and Rules was issued to the licensee, who submitted a reply.
Considering the gravity of the issue, the Excise and Taxation Commissioner issued orders to cancel its licence and close the plant.
The department has been acting tough against excise violators to ensure that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are conducted in free and fair manner in the UT and the government revenue is secured.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...