Chandigarh Excise Dept cancels licence of bottling plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered cancellation of the licence of M/s Rock & Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd.

On the basis of inputs about discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished stock, a surprise inspection was conducted by excise staff under supervision of SDM (East) Nitish Singla. The team found discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished goods. A notice under the Excise Act and Rules was issued to the licensee, who submitted a reply.

Considering the gravity of the issue, the Excise and Taxation Commissioner issued orders to cancel its licence and close the plant.

The department has been acting tough against excise violators to ensure that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are conducted in free and fair manner in the UT and the government revenue is secured.

