Chandigarh: Executive chef found absent at CITCO hotel, gets show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today paid a surprise visit to Hotel Parkview of CITCO and found Vineet Chopra, Executive Chef (posted as DGM), absent from duty.

The upkeep and maintenance of the hotel was also found lacking, for which he has been issued a show-cause notice giving him two days to submit a reply as to why a departmental action should not be initiated against him for the lapse.

Chopra said he would submit his reply within the stipulated period. —