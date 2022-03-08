Chandigarh: Executive chef found absent at CITCO hotel, gets show-cause notice

Chandigarh, March 7
UT Adviser Dharam Pal today paid a surprise visit to Hotel Parkview of CITCO and found Vineet Chopra, Executive Chef (posted as DGM), absent from duty.
The upkeep and maintenance of the hotel was also found lacking, for which he has been issued a show-cause notice giving him two days to submit a reply as to why a departmental action should not be initiated against him for the lapse.
Chopra said he would submit his reply within the stipulated period. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls
Neck and neck in Uttarakhand, Goa; BJP set to retain Manipur