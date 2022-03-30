Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Chandigarh, March 29

Looking at the soaring temperature during the daytime and the day length during summer, the Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, has decided to extend the closing time of the Chandigarh Bird Park by 1.30 hours.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, UT, said the bird park would now close at 5.30 pm instead of 4 pm. He, however, said the entry time would continue to be 10 am.

Revised timing for bird park from April 1 Entry time 10 am Closing time* 5.30 pm

*last entry Monday and Tuesday Closed for visitors

The bird park will continue to remain closed for visitors on Monday and Tuesday, he said, adding that the revised timing would be effective from April 1till further orders.

The department has developed the park at Nagar Van behind Sukhna Lake for creating awareness among the public about bird conservation. These aviaries have been created for exotic birds, which are commonly bred in India. The department has planned the enclosure in such a way that the birds, apart from having a free flight and nesting in the natural habitat, will stay at the aviary and visitors will be able to walk past them. The park’s lush green spaces are covered by terrestrial plants, ferns, shrubs, bushes, aquatic plants, trees and creepers to provide every bird with an environment that is perfectly suited to its unique needs. Herbs, shrubs and trees have been planted to suit the birds’ natural habitat.

Dalai said the bird park was spread over 6.5 acres behind Sukhna Lake, which had been developed by providing ample space for each and every bird. It has 58-foot flying height and nearly 200x150 feet of ground area each for terrestrial birds and aquatic birds. The facility has got two small aviaries and two walk-through aviaries.

The bird park in the initial phase will house nearly 550 exotic birds of 48 species. The aviary has separate enclosures for aquatic and terrestrial birds. The height of the enclosures had been designed keeping in mind the flight of the birds, he said, adding that apart from free flight, the birds would be provided with the best possible natural habitat for nesting and breeding.