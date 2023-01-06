Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT Education Department on Thursday extended the winter break for classes up to 8th in government, aided and private schools by a week in view of severe cold wave in the region. In a fresh circular, the department said holidays were being extended till January 14 for up to class 8, while classes 9 to 12 will resume from January 9 with changed timings i.e. from 9 am onwards. Earlier, the department had extended the winter vacation till January 8 in all schools. The winter vacations had started on December 25 and were to end on January 2.