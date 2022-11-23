Chandigarh FA lads register first win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Lemmet scored three goals and Lanchemba netted two as the hosts Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) drubbed down Muslim Football Club, Malerkotla, 5-0 in the ongoing 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here today.

Tournament favourites claimed the lead in the 10th minute as Lemmet netted the team’s first goal. The side, which recently claimed second position in the Football Subroto Cup, thereafter struggled to find more goals. At the end of the first half, the score line remained unchanged. Even after the lemon break, the CFA lads took time to settle at their home ground.

However, the breakthrough came in the 60th minute from the foot of Lanchemba. In the 75th minute, Lanchemba extended the lead to 3-0, followed by two more goals by Lemmet (86th minute and 89th minute) to ensure their first win.

Earlier, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, ousted Football Association of India, Mumbai, 9-1. The Udaipur team took lead in the 7th minute through Glen. The swift striker was again in thick of the action as he doubled the lead in the 15th minute. Thereafter, Jangminthan (36th, 49th), Aksheet (39th, 81st), Siddharth (85th, 89th) and Samarai (82nd) scored goals for the side. Pranav Patil pulled off a lone consoling goal for the Mumbai outfit in the 66th minute.

Another local team Chandigarh Football Association defeated MK Sambalpur Football Academy, Odisha, 6-1. Navjoot (4th, 6th) starred in his team’s win as he scored two back-to-back goals, while Ujjal (42nd), Vivek (77th), Boris (80th) and Daya (84th) netted a goal each. For Odisha, Gokul scored the only goal in the 57th minute. Sudeva Delhi Football Club also logged their first win of the tournament by defeating Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, 6-2. Jacob Jugli netted the first goal in the 6th minute, while Mohammad Sami doubled the lead in the 17th minute. Jugli netted his second in the 29th minute, while Pankaj Tanty (54th), Farhan Fayaz (56th) and Lunkilen (90th) netted one each. Parvesh (55th) and Vicky (88th) scored one each for the Amritsar outfit.

In other matches, Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib, defeated MK Sporting, Kerala, 4-1; IYA, Manipur, ousted BR Amdedkar Football Academy, Nadia (West Bengal), 2-0; and DFSA, Maharashtra, overpowered FC Imphal City, Manipur, 3-0.

