Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested its four Sub-Inspectors, who were involved in fake raids, which they conducted in Chandigarh yesterday and dismissed them from the services.

Claiming that the agency has a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption and other offences, the CBI in an official statement said, “It has arrested its four Sub-Inspectors posted at Delhi and dismissed them from service on certain allegations and conducted searches at their premises.” During searches incriminating documents were recovered and are currently being scrutinised, it added

Officials in the agency said those arrested include Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat, as all them were posted as Sub-Inspectors at the CBI’s Delhi office.

“CBI has registered a case against its Sub-Inspectors posted at New Delhi and unknown officials/private persons on a complaint. The Complainant, who is running a partnership firm in Chandigarh had alleged that on May 10, 2022, six persons, including CBI officials, entered his office and threatened him that he would be arrested for supporting and providing money to terrorists as they have information regarding the same,” a CBI spokesperson said, adding: “It was further alleged that the accused persons forcefully took the xomplainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 Lakh from him.”

The spokesperson said, “The CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests.”

The arrested accused persons are being produced today before the competent court at Chandigarh, he added.