Chandigarh: Fazilka youth held with drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Amandeep Singh, alias Deep (22), a resident of Fazilka and recovered 15.18 grams of heroin/smack from his possession near the Kajheri chowk on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Woman lodges trespass plaint

Chandigarh: A local resident has complained against a woman of Badh Majra and others that they all trespassed on the complainant’s house and threatened to kill her. A case under Section 380, 448 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Fire tender damaged

Mohali: Two unidentified persons partially damaged a fire tender of the MC in the wee hours of Saturday. The suspects had an argument with fire officials after which they threatened them with sharp weapons. They also punctured tyres of the vehicle. A complaint has been lodged. TNS

Delhi Man dies of Electrocution

Chandigarh: A Delhi resident was electrocuted to death here on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Ravi, was part of a religious congregation going from a temple in Sector 20 towards Sector 21 here. TNS

Jaiveer shines in horse show

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s show jumper Jaiveer Makkar won a gold medal in the recently concluded Delhi Horse Show. Makkar (15) had a brilliant round at the Army Polo and Race Course (APRC), New Delhi. He came on his two horses - DeLano and Rolex - and jumped perfect rounds with a timing of 28.08 seconds and 26.99 seconds making it the shortest time clocked leading his team to win the gold medal. TNS

SGGS club log win in hockey

Mohali: Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SSGS) Hockey Club defeated Rock Rovers Hockey (3-1) in the opening match of the men’s category during the Chandigarh State Senior Men and Women Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy defeated CISF (4-3), while Panjab University Hockey Club defeated AG Punjab (4-3). In the women’s category, SGGS Hockey Club defeated Panjab University Hockey Club (3-0), while MCM DAV College, Sector 36, registered a (3-0) win over Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42. Eight teams are taking in the championship.