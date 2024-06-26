Chandigarh: File replies before June 28, Sector 53 shopkeepers told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The UT Administration has asked the shopkeepers of the Furniture Market in Sector 53 to submit their replies with regard to the notices within two days. A delegation of the market today met DC Vinay Pratap Singh in this connection.

The DC listened to their grievances and asked them to file their replies to the Land Acquisition Officer before June 28, failing which demolition would be carried out. The delegation requested permission to buy shops in the upcoming bulk material market in auction and till the auction is conducted, they offered to pay rent of the area encroached upon by them as assessed by the administration.

The DC clarified that it was government acquired land and the furniture market was an encroachment. He added that their replies would be examined on merit and a decision would be taken by the administration after due consideration.

