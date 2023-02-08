Chandigarh finalises rules to expedite 5G rollout

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

To expedite the roll-out of 5G Internet service in the city, the UT Administration has finalised the Right of Way (RoW) Rules for facilitating speedy installation of infrastructure and granting of approvals to service providers.

The finalised rules would now be sent to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for approval, said UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The procedure for granting approval was simple and all permissions would be given within 30 days, he said. The Adviser said a single-window system was set up for companies for submission of application to get all requisite approvals. The single window had been integrated with GatiShakti portal of the Central Government, he said. Only online submission of applications would be allowed, he added.

With the launch of the next generation 5G technology in the city, residents will be able to experience download speeds at least 10 times faster than that of 4G.

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has already launched the 5G service in the city, while others such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea would roll out their services soon.