Chandigarh: Fire at Hooda’s Sec 7 residence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A minor fire was reported at the Sector 7 residence of Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. As per a staff member, the fire broke out in an AC unit of a room on the first floor. No one was inside the room when the incident occurred. Fans, almirah doors and wall paintings were partially damaged. While staff doused the blaze, fire tenders were also rushed to the spot. TNS

Rs 4.5L stolen from house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Mauli Jagran. Complainant Salman, a resident of Mauli Complex, alleged Rs 4.50 lakh in cash and jewellery kept in an almirah were stolen by an unidentified person between May 6 and 8. A case has been registered. TNS

Two POs land in UT police net

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police. The Crime Branch arrested a Sector 29 resident, Nishu, who was booked for creating affray in June, 2020. He was declared a PO on March 22 this year. Accused Nishu has a tainted past. He was earlier arrested in a case of dacoity in which he got four years of imprisonment. He was also arrested in an attempt to murder case. Another accused named Sunny, a resident of Daun village, Mohali, was nabbed by a team of the Sector 11 police station. He was booked in a case of theft in July 2018 and was declared a PO in June 2022. TNS

2 laptops stolen from PU hostel

Chandigarh: Two laptops were stolen from the Boys Hostel No. 5, Panjab University. Complainants Akash Dhiman and Arshdeep Singh reported that an unidentified person stole laptops from their rooms. The police have registered separate cases of theft at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Man beaten up for theft

Chandigarh: A man was allegedly tied and beaten up by residents after he was allegedly caught stealing a water meter in Dhanas. He was later handed over to the police. Area councillor Kuljeet Singh said the residents complained that there had been a number of thefts of water meters in the past five days. “Youths caught the accused red-handed while stealing a water meter on Tuesday afternoon,” he said. TNS

Two injured in road accident

Chandigarh: Two persons were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a recklessly driven car. Complainant Bharti, a resident of Maloya, alleged a car hit his motorcycle leaving him and his nephew Hari Charan, riding pillion, injured. Both victims were admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

5-day scuba diving camp

Chandigarh: A five-day scuba diving camp for NCC cadets is being conducted by the Chandigarh Naval NCC unit here. Out of 48 cadets, who applied for the camp, 26 have been selected for the training after a rigorous screening process. The cadets will undergo training in snorkeling and scuba diving up to a depth of three meters at the NCC complex here. The unit’s commanding officer, Capt Vijay Chhikara, along with the unit sailors, is training the cadets. TNS

Man stabbed, robbed; 1 held

Dera Bassi: A Rohtak resident has been arrested for stabbing a factory worker and robbing him of his valuables on the Ramgarh road on Monday night. The suspect has been identified as Arman. The victim, Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, stated that he was stabbed as he resisted a robbery bid on his way back home from a cardboard factory. The suspect will be produced in court on Wednesday. TNS

One held with banned pills

Panchkula: The police arrested a UP native under the NDPS Act on Monday. On a tip-off, the suspect, identified as Prem Pal, was arrested from Saketri with 24,000 tablets of Lomotil. The suspect was unable to furnish a licence or permit for possessing a large number tablets. He was arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to four-day police custody. TNS

Youth booked for minor’s rape

Dera Bassi: A youth has been booked on the charge of raping a 16-year-old girl. In a complaint to the police, the victim's father stated that on May 6, his daughter had gone out of house for some work, but did not return. They came to know that she had been taken away by a youth from Bhankharpur village on the pretext of marriage. The youth allegedly raped her by giving her drug-laced cold drink. When she regained consciousness, she realised that she was in Amritsar. She informed her family following which the police were informed.