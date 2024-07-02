Chandigarh: First complaint on marital discord under new laws

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

The first complaint under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sahinta 2023 was filed today by a husband against a person who had allegedly enticed away his wife.

3 cases in Mohali, 1 in Panchkula Three cases under the BNS were lodged in Mohali, of which the first one was against a gang of motorcycle thieves. In Panchkula, the police have booked an unidentified individual for theft of two e-rickshaw batteries under the BNS.

The husband in the complaint filed under Sections 84 and 182 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahinta through advocates Vinod Verma and Vikas Gupta prayed before the court to summon the accused for trial. The husband said he got married in 2008 and it was performed in a very simple manner sans dowry. They had two children from the marriage.

He alleged that from the beginning the behaviour of his wife was indifferent towards him. Soon after, he brought his wife to Chandigarh from his native place. He took care of his family in the best way possible.

Due to his nature of job he had to work till late hours. But later, he came to know that his wife was in touch with another man and used to chat with him. He asked both to mend their ways, but in vain.

He said the accused was unmarried and developed illicit relations with his wife. He added that later the two started living together in the accused’s house and in January 2022 his wife took the kids also and started residing together with the accused.

The matter was reported to the police, but it ‘refused’ to intervene in the matter.

