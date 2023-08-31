Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

Tribune News Service

In a significant development that marks the culmination of nearly five-decade wait, the UT Administration has finally decided to carry out the completion work of the Martyr’s Memorial at the iconic Capitol Complex here.

The UT Engineering Department has initiated the process by floating tenders for the installation of stone artwork, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 crore. Originally envisioned by renowned Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, this memorial is slated to be completed by March next year.

The memorial is dedicated to the unknown martyrs who lost their lives during India’s Partition in 1947. The memorial’s design comprises a square enclosure adorned with abstract Indian symbols, capturing the essence of the nation’s struggle for Independence. One facet of this enclosure extends into a ramp, which, when ascended, offers an elevated view of the magnificent structures within the Capitol Complex.

This artistic composition not only embodies the sacrifice of a martyr during their final moments of agony but also features two fragments of a shattered column surrounded by debris. These fragments poignantly symbolise the decline of the British Empire.

An official of the Engineering Department said tenders had been invited to carry out completion of the Martyr’s Memorial’s stone artwork. It will also include the restoration, preservation, conservation and management of the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

During the quest for the UNESCO heritage tag for the Capitol Complex, the UT Administration had submitted to complete the project and subsequently, the complex received the UNESCO heritage tag in 2016. However, the memorial still remained incomplete. The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 also mentions that the memorial remains incomplete within the Capitol Complex.