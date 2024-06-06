Chandigarh football league: Spail Villa FC win by 7 goals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Arush and Agrim scored three goals each as Spail Villa FC recorded a 9-2 win over Saffron Arrows FC, during the Chandigarh Football League, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Aryan put the side in the lead as he posted the opening goal in the second minute, followed by another in the third. Thereafter, Agrim and Arush netted six goals for the side. For Saffron Arrows FC, Kanish (in the 21st minute) and Tanush reduced the margin, however, in the 25th minute, a Saffron Arrows player scored an own goal.

Arya, meanwhile, scored two goals to help Liberty FC log a 3-1 win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40. He posted his first goal in the 41st minute, followed by another in the 50th. Earlier, Chetan had netted the opening goal in the 25th minute. Ran Vijay Rana netted the only goal for the Sector 40 outfit.

St John’s High School, Sector 26, recorded a 3-1 win over Maruti FC. Dhruv (in the 13th minute), Vinamrsit (17th) and Aditya (35th) scored a goal each for the winning side, while Anand Singh pulled off one for the Maruti FC.

Meanwhile, Blue Star FC logged a 3-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21; Royal FC defeated Government Model High School (RC-1), Dhanas, 3-1, and Velocity FC recorded a 4-1 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football