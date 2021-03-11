Chandigarh Football League to be held in city from June 4

Chandigarh, May 30
The 9th edition of the Chandigarh Football League (CFL) will start on June 4. The league will be organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) at the Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45.
The league will be played under six age groups of U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-18. The BBFS coaches will scout for young talents who will get an opportunity to showcase their skills in BBFS teams to play in elite leagues.
