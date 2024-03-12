Chandigarh forest cover up 9% in six years: Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 11

In an encouraging development for residents, the city’s forest cover has expanded by 9% over the past six years, bringing a greener look to UT.

According to a report of the Forest Survey of India, the green cover has increased from 41% to 50.05% since 2017, an increase of approximately 9%. According to the figures, the forested expanse within the city itself grew by approximately 0.85 sq km over the three years. In the 2019 India State of Forest Report (ISFR), the forest cover measured 22.03 sq km, which expanded to 22.88 sq km in the 2021 ISFR. This growth is attributed to the combined efforts of the Department of Forest and Wildlife and other key agencies operating under the UT Administration.

Of a total of 140 sq km area of the city, 26 sq km is under the Sukhna wildlife sanctuary. According to the report, the forest area has grown by nearly two acres within the city. In 2017, it stood at 22.03 sq km, but by 2023, it had increased to 22.8 sq km.

The forest cover in the city has increased by 9% since 2017 and it was a big achievement for the city, stated UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, during a recent press conference. An increase in the forested area, covering both urban landscapes and the Sukhna wildlife sanctuary, has been observed, as per the report.

The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP), an annual blueprint collaboratively prepared by various wings, including the Forest Department, the horticulture wing of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation, has played a key role in the expansion of the green cover. Under this plan, each department sets a yearly target for plantation, contributing to the overall expansion of the forest cover.

In their endeavour to enhance the quality of the forest ecosystem, the Department of Forest and Wildlife has embraced the cultivation of indigenous species such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babul, while discontinuing the plantation of exotic species over the past few years. This strategic shift has contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover, promoting sustainable biodiversity.

Moreover, the department’s engagement with vital stakeholders such as NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), eco clubs, environmental societies, etc, has played a pivotal role not just in safeguarding the existing forest area but also in further expansion of the green cover. Free saplings to local residents serves as an incentive for active participation in bolstering the green ecosystem.

The Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, plays a significant role in monitoring and reporting the nation’s forest cover.

Greening Chandigarh Action Plan

The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan, an annual blueprint collaboratively prepared by various wings, including the Forest Department, horticulture wing of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation, has played a key role in the expansion of the green cover. Under this plan, each department sets a yearly plantation target.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit