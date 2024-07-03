Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

In compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the UT Administrator has constituted the “Chandigarh Stray Animals Incidents/Accidents Compensation Committee”.

The committee will determine the compensation to be paid on account of claims made regarding incidents or accidents caused by stray cattle and animals, including cows, bulls and dogs.

Compensation amount In case of death Rs 5 lakh In case of permanent disability Rs 2 lakh Dog bite injuries: A minimum of Rs 10,000 per teeth mark, a minimum of Rs 20,000 per 10.2 sq cm of wound if flesh bitten off

The victims or their family members will have to file an application before the committee for the grant of compensation, along with requisite supporting documents.

In case the incident is fatal, a death certificate will be required along with a copy of FIR/DDR indicating death due to an accident caused by stray cattle/animal/dog bite.

In case of permanent disability, a copy of FIR/DDR indicating an accident caused by stray cattle/animal/dog bite, a permanent disability certificate from medical authority (showing permanent disability of 70% or above) issued after the scheme’s implementation date and the hospital discharge summary will be required.

In case of injury, the applicant will have to furnish a copy of FIR/DDR indicating the incident, a medical report/treatment documents indicating the type of injury, its degree and expenses incurred on the treatment and any other document deemed necessary to establish the claim’s genuineness and the claimant’s identity for settlement of claim.

The committee may seek additional documents to verify the genuineness of claim.

In case of death, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of permanent disability, the amount of compensation will be Rs 2 lakh. In case of injury, the amount of compensation will be assessed by the committee, subject to a maximum amount prescribed in the relevant policy. For dog bite cases, the compensation will include a minimum of Rs 10,000 per teeth mark, a minimum of Rs 20,000 per 10.2 sq cm of wound where the flesh is pulled off the body.

As per the notification issued by the UT Administration, claims must be filed within three months from the date of the incident. The committee will verify facts and seek recommendations from departments or agencies concerned. The compensation payments will be made directly to the victim’s or legal heir’s bank account.

The awards will be passed by the committee within four months of receiving claims and requisite documents. In case the claim is devoid of merit, the rejection will also be passed within four months.

The committee will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner, while Superintendent of Police/DSP (Traffic), SDM of the area concerned, Secretary, State Transport Authority, and Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, will be its members. The Additional Joint Commissioner, MC, will be the Member Convener. The committee will also have eight additional members on case-to-case basis.

