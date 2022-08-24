Chandigarh: Four burglars arrested for thefts at 2 city houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Four burglars have been arrested in two cases of house theft. In an incident, complainant Kuldeep Singh of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, reported that he returned to the city from his native village on August 15 and found that his house was burgled. Jewellery and Rs 45,000 were stolen from his house.

The police registered a case. During investigation, the accused, identified as Shubam, alias Tedi (21) and Gurmit Singh (23), both residents of Phase I, Ram Darbar, were arrested.

In another case, Sagar of Ram Darbar complained that someone had stolen two mobile phones and documents from his house on August 14.

After registering a case, the police arrested two accused – Rohit, alias Gulli (21), and Sourab, alias Kali (19), both residents of Ram Darbar.