Chandigarh gears up for rains

Chandigarh, June 18

UT Adviser Rajeev Verma today conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the Administration to evaluate the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season and to mitigate potential flooding and waterlogging issues.

During the meeting, Verma emphasised the need for meticulous planning and prompt execution by all departments concerned, including the MC, Engineering Department, Forest Department, Revenue & Disaster Management Department and the Traffic Police, to avoid a recurrence of the flood situation experienced in July last year.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh stated that cleaning of all three natural drains —Sukhna Choe, N-choe, and Patiala ki Rao — was underway and would be completed by June 30. Prohibitory orders would be issued to prevent people from entering drains, choes and water bodies. Additionally, 315 ‘Aapda Mitras’ would be deployed to assist people during heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Chief Engineer stated that teams had been formed to promptly address road cave-ins, tree uprooting, and power line disruptions. Efforts to strengthen water causeways at Kishangarh and Bapu Dham were on, the official added.

The MC Commissioner said a 24X7 waterlogging and Emergency helpline would be operational before July 1. Furthermore, the cleaning of storm water drains was being conducted on a war footing and would be completed before July 1.

The Health Secretary spoke about preparations to combat vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season

The SSP (Traffic) informed about special traffic duties planned for monsoon to manage traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging and fallen trees.

Verma directed all officials to supervise preparations personally through spot visits and announced that the next review meeting would be held in 10 days to assess the progress of these preparations.— TNS

