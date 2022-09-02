Chandigarh gears up to combat African swine fever

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Department of Animal Husbandry, UT, has geared up to handle any eventuality and outbreak of the fatal disease of African swine fever (ASF) in villages of the city.

The Centre has issued an advisory to all states regarding advance preparedness and control and containment of the ASF after incidence/re-incidence of this disease in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

The population of pigs in Chandigarh is just 138 as per the 2018 Livestock Census. No such case of the disease has been reported from the city so far. However, the Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, in a review meeting, has advised the department to be on alert and create awareness among pig owners as there is neither any treatment nor any vaccine for the disease at present. Hygiene and cleanliness of pig-rearing area are of utmost important. The department has nominated one of the veterinary officers as the nodal officer to oversee the incidence of disease in Chandigarh, if any.

#jharkhand #Uttarakhand