Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 7

With Covid-19 cases going down and fewer fatalities being reported, the much-awaited Rose Festival is back in the city this year.

The Municipal Corporation has decided to hold the popular three-day fest. Unlike last year when due to the second wave of the pandemic, only a symbolic event was held, this time it will be a full-fledged affair and events will be organised.

“The Rose Festival will be held this year as the Covid situation has improved. It is the most-awaited event of the year for city residents. We have formed sub-committees to make arrangements,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner. Last year, the MC House had approved Rs87-lakh expenditure for the festival. Events such as rose competition, traditional dance competitions, flower cutting and arrangement contests, dog show and floral hat competition are expected to be held. A selfie point will also be there.

Besides, swings and eating joints are expected to be an added attraction across the road at Leisure Valley, Sector 10. Chopper rides, which have been a huge crowd-puller for the past few years, are also likely to be there. The final details about the events are yet to be made public.

Likely to be organised in first week of March

Though the festival is held in the last week of February every year, this time to align with “Iconic Week” being celebrated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Rose Festival may be held in the first week of March.

#Chandigarh #rose festival